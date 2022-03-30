Energy prices push Spanish inflation to 37-year high

MADRID: Spanish inflation has surged to a near 37-year high due to soaring energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, official data showed Wednesday (Mar 30), adding pressure on the government.

The rate jumped to 9.8 per cent in March from 7.6 per cent in February, its highest level since May 1985, according to a preliminary estimate from national statistics institute INE.

"It is a bad figure which affects our economy, especially more vulnerable groups ... due to runaway energy prices," Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament.

Like the rest of Europe, Spain has been struggling since last year with soaring energy prices, with households and businesses struggling to pay electricity bills.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, oil prices have spiked, and Spain's transport and farm sectors have staged noisy protests and strikes to demand help with crippling gasoline prices.

The March increase was due to the surge in electricity and fuel prices, but also by the rise in the cost of food items due to the war, the statistics office said.