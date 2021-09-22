Logo
Energy trader Vitol, China's BYD partner on EV infrastructure
FILE PHOTO: The logo of BYD is displayed at BYD Dreamcast conference in Beijing, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

22 Sep 2021 07:24PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 07:23PM)
LONDON : Vitol has partnered with China's BYD to allocate an initial US$250 million to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in some markets, the energy trading firm said on Wednesday.

"Together they will offer municipal, corporate and others a comprehensive solution including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and depot design," the statement said.

Vitol is currently deploying over 300 electric buses in Bogota, Colombia, and is seeking additional opportunities in South America and further afield.

“We are excited by the potential and intend to grow our fleet tenfold in the coming years," Andrew de Pass, Vitol's head of renewables, said in the statement.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

