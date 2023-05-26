Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Engie, Amazon inaugurate Italy's biggest agrivoltaic farm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Engie, Amazon inaugurate Italy's biggest agrivoltaic farm

Engie, Amazon inaugurate Italy's biggest agrivoltaic farm

The logo of Engie is seen during the company's annual general shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

26 May 2023 06:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : France's Engie and Amazon on Friday cut the ribbon of Italy's biggest agrivoltaic farm with the aim to supply green energy to the Italian unit of the e-commerce giant.

The farm, near the Sicilian city of Trapani, will create power through photovoltaic panels placed high above the ground in order to allow cultivation in the fields below.

Engie and Amazon have signed a corporate power purchase agreement under which the bulk of the power created by the 66 megawatt (MW) plant will go to the e-commerce group, they said in a joint statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.