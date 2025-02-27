Eni, Petronas to combine upstream assets in Indonesia, Malaysia

MILAN : Eni and Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture to oversee some upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia, the Italian energy group said on Thursday.

The new company will combine around 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) of reserves with an additional 10 billion BoE of potential exploration upside, a statement said.

The joint venture is expected to generate substantial synergies towards becoming a major liquefied natural gas player in the region, it added .