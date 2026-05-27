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Eni-Petronas JV seen reaching $2.7 billion net income in 2030, Italian daily reports
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Eni-Petronas JV seen reaching $2.7 billion net income in 2030, Italian daily reports

Eni-Petronas JV seen reaching $2.7 billion net income in 2030, Italian daily reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Malaysian energy group National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as PETRONAS, is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

27 May 2026 07:15PM
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MILAN, May 27 : A planned joint venture between Eni and Malaysia's state energy company Petronas, named SEARAH, is expected to have a net income of $2.7 billion and revenue of $6.7 billion in 2030, according to preliminary estimates included in documents cited by Italian daily Il Messaggero on Wednesday.

• The company, whose binding agreement was signed last November, will have total assets worth $27.3 billion, the daily said.

• A pool of international banks is structuring a revolving credit facility initially worth $6 billion to support SEARAH's investments in the 2026-2030 period, according to Il Messaggero.

• The upstream venture will focus on developing and producing natural gas in Malaysia and Indonesia.

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• SEARAH is projected to reach output of around 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the medium term, the companies said when they announced the agreement.

• The deal between Eni and Petronas is expected to become operational by the end of June.

• Eni declined to comment. Petronas was not immediately available to comment outside its business hours.

Source: Reuters
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