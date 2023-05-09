Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Enquest to boost gas production from Malaysia's Seligi field
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Enquest to boost gas production from Malaysia's Seligi field

09 May 2023 02:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oil producer Enquest said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with Petronas to produce additional gas from the Seligi field in Malaysia through existing infrastructure until the end of 2025.

The deal is expected to increase EnQuest's gas production by around 25 million standard cubic feet per day, it said.

EnQuest, mostly focused on the North Sea, acquired an interest in the PM8/Seligi oil field in Malaysia in 2014 to expand beyond the core UK market.

The company said the partnership with Petronas would also assess the drilling of more gas-producing wells over time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.