Entree Capital raises $300 million for 2 new Israel-focused VC funds

JERUSALEM : Global venture capital fund Entree Capital said on Tuesday it raised $300 million for two new Israel-focused funds that aim to invest in early-stage Israeli startups.

The move bring funds under management to $1 billion, it said.

Entree said the new financing will enable it to invest largely in the areas of DeepTech, FinTech, Software as a Service (SaaS), DevOps and Web 3.0 - Crypto/Blockchain - Data/Cloud Infrastructure, as well as consumer and foodtech.

Its Israel Early Stage Fund IV will provide pre-seed and seed funding to Israeli startups targeting deals of $500,000 to $6 million. Its Israel Early Growth Fund II will focus primarily on early-stage funding rounds - series A and B - with investments of $5 million to $15 million, which will allow Entrée to be a lead investor or participant in other deals, it said.

Over the past decade, Entree has backed more than 130 Israeli startups including Monday.com and Riskified, the company said, resulting in 27 exits and 15 "unicorn" companies that have valuations above $1 billion.

Entree noted its portfolio companies have a combined value of $335 billion.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)