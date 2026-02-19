EPAM forecasts first-quarter results in line with estimates

Feb 19 : EPAM Systems forecast first-quarter results in line with estimates on Thursday, as companies continue investing in AI-enhancement of their systems, boosting demand for the software provider's services.

The company provides a wide range of IT services including consulting, cloud and AI transformation and software engineering.

Despite broader economic uncertainty, businesses have kept up spending on software development and AI‑driven transformation projects, to catch up in the AI race.

EPAM sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion, the mid-point of which is in line with analysts' estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On an adjusted basis, EPAM expects profit per share in the range of $2.70 to $2.78, also in line with estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted revenue of $1.41 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.39 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.26, also above estimates.

Shares of the Newtown, Pennsylvania‑based company fell more than 4 per cent in premarket trading.