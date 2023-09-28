Logo
Business

Epic Games is laying off roughly 900 employees: Bloomberg News
Business

Epic Games is laying off roughly 900 employees: Bloomberg News

Epic Games is laying off roughly 900 employees: Bloomberg News

The Epic Games logo, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite", is pictured on a screen in this picture illustration August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

28 Sep 2023 11:19PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 01:15AM)
Fortnite maker Epic Games is laying off about 900 employees, or 16 per cent of its staff, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Sep 28).

The videogame industry is struggling with a slowdown in spending as inflation-weary gamers become more selective in picking popular titles.

The job cuts were announced in a memo to staff, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Epic Games could not immediately be reached for comment.

Legacy videogame publishers have also been fighting for top spots with new entrants like Warner Bros Discovery, whose "Harry Potter"-based game Hogwarts Legacy was a major hit.

Epic has been in a legal battle with Apple since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30 per cent commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.

Apple on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to strike down an order requiring changes to its App Store rules stemming from the antitrust case.

Source: Reuters

