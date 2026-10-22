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Epic's 'Fortnite' back on Apple App Store in Australia after antitrust ruling
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Epic's 'Fortnite' back on Apple App Store in Australia after antitrust ruling

Epic's 'Fortnite' back on Apple App Store in Australia after antitrust ruling

FILE PHOTO: Fortnite game graphic is displayed on a smartphone in front of Apple logo in this illustration taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ FilePhoto

22 Oct 2026 09:41AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2026 11:27AM)
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Oct 21 : Epic Games said its shooter title "Fortnite" will return to Apple's App Store in Australia on Thursday after a federal court ordered the iPhone maker to open up its iOS operating system, having found it violated competition law.

Apple said it disagreed with many of the court's findings and would seek to challenge them.

"We will request a stay and appeal the outcome to seek a resolution that respects our intellectual property and protects the safe, secure experience that consumers and developers expect from the App Store," an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.

Source: Reuters
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