Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EQT to buy Asian investment firm BPEA in 6.8 billion euro deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EQT to buy Asian investment firm BPEA in 6.8 billion euro deal

16 Mar 2022 03:28PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Private equity fund EQT said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) with 17.7 billion euros ($19.4 billion) of assets under management.

In a statement, EQT said the deal consideration of 6.8 billion euros consisted of 191 million new ordinary EQT shares valued at 5.3 billion euros, and cash of 1.5 billion euros.

EQT said it expected to finalise the deal in the fourth quarter, and expected it to be immediately high single-digit accretive to its earnings per share.

($1=0.9115 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us