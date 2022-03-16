EQT to buy Asian investment firm BPEA in 6.8 billion euro deal

STOCKHOLM : Private equity fund EQT said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) with 17.7 billion euros ($19.4 billion) of assets under management.

In a statement, EQT said the deal consideration of 6.8 billion euros consisted of 191 million new ordinary EQT shares valued at 5.3 billion euros, and cash of 1.5 billion euros.

EQT said it expected to finalise the deal in the fourth quarter, and expected it to be immediately high single-digit accretive to its earnings per share.

($1=0.9115 euros)

