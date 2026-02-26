Equinix, Canada's CPPIB near deal to buy Nordic data-center operator atNorth, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 26 : Equinix and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are close to reaching a deal to acquire atNorth, a pan-Nordic data-center operator backed by Partners Group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which may be announced in the coming days, could value atNorth at about $4 billion including debt, according to the report.

CPPIB and Partners Group declined Reuters requests for comment, while Equinix did not immediately respond.

Data-centre operator Equinix has been expanding aggressively to capture rising demand for digital infrastructure, while pension funds have been increasing exposure to data-center assets.

Iceland-based atNorth operates data centres across Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, catering to hyperscale cloud, AI and high-performance computing customers. Private equity firm Partners Group acquired the business in 2022 for an undisclosed amount and has since supported its regional expansion.