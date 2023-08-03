Equinix projects quarterly revenue below estimates, shares slip

Equinix forecast third-quarter revenue below market estimates on Wednesday, a sign that demand for data centers was slowing as businesses curtail spending in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the company fell more than 2 per cent in extended trading, having risen by nearly a fourth so far this year.

Equinix said it expects revenue of between US$2.04 billion and US$2.07 billion in the current quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$2.08 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The results contrast with upbeat earnings at rival Digital Realty and suggest that an expected demand boost from this year's rise of generative artificial intelligence could take longer to materialize. Data centers are crucial in supporting AI as the tech requires massive computing power.

In the three months ended Jun 30, Equinix's revenue jumped 11 per cent to US$2.02 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Second-quarter adjusted core earnings rose 5 per cent to US$901 million, and Equinix said it expected a figure of between US$908 million and US$938 million for the current quarter, compared with expectations of US$920.4 million.

Adjusted funds from operations - a key measure of cash flow - came in at US$8.04 per share, 6 per cent higher than a year earlier.