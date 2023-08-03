Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Equinix projects quarterly revenue below estimates, shares slip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Equinix projects quarterly revenue below estimates, shares slip

Equinix projects quarterly revenue below estimates, shares slip

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Equinix is pictured at the entrance of a data center in Pantin, outside Paris, France, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

03 Aug 2023 05:02AM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 05:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Equinix forecast third-quarter revenue below market estimates on Wednesday, a sign that demand for data centers was slowing as businesses curtail spending in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the company fell more than 2 per cent in extended trading, having risen by nearly a fourth so far this year.

Equinix said it expects revenue of between US$2.04 billion and US$2.07 billion in the current quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$2.08 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The results contrast with upbeat earnings at rival Digital Realty and suggest that an expected demand boost from this year's rise of generative artificial intelligence could take longer to materialize. Data centers are crucial in supporting AI as the tech requires massive computing power.

In the three months ended Jun 30, Equinix's revenue jumped 11 per cent to US$2.02 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Second-quarter adjusted core earnings rose 5 per cent to US$901 million, and Equinix said it expected a figure of between US$908 million and US$938 million for the current quarter, compared with expectations of US$920.4 million.

Adjusted funds from operations - a key measure of cash flow - came in at US$8.04 per share, 6 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.