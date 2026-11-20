COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 : Norwegian oil and gas group Equinor said a cyberattack against the company had been stopped as of Friday, adding there had been no impact to production and there was no indication data had been stolen or altered.

• Europe's largest gas supplier said on Tuesday it had detected an ongoing cyberattack against some IT systems

• "There is also no indication that the attack has had any negative consequences for employees, partners or suppliers," Equinor said in a statement on Friday

• The incident has been reported to the police, it added