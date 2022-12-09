Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal disputes with patent license deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal disputes with patent license deal

Ericsson and Apple end patent-related legal disputes with patent license deal

FILE PHOTO: Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg/File Photo

09 Dec 2022 09:51PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 09:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Swedish telecom equipment group Ericsson said on Friday it had agreed a multi-year global patent license agreement with Apple.

"The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties," Ericsson said in a statement.

"Including effects of the settlement, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates fourth-quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be 5.5 billion-5.0 billion crowns $530.3-$578.5 million)."

The deal includes global cross-license for patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights, Ericsson said.

($1 = 10.3720 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.