Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ericsson quarterly earnings miss expectations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ericsson quarterly earnings miss expectations

Ericsson quarterly earnings miss expectations
The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. Picture taken June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg
Ericsson quarterly earnings miss expectations
FILE PHOTO: Flags with Ericsson logo are pictured outside company's head office in Stockholm, Sweden, October 4 , 2016. TT NEWS AGENCY/Maja Suslin via REUTERS
20 Jan 2023 02:25PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 02:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Sweden's Ericsson on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings that missed expectations for the third quarter in a row, as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings excluding restructuring charges fell to 9.3 billion Swedish crowns ($902 million) from 12.8 billion crowns a year earlier. Analysts' mean forecast for core earnings was 11.22 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales rose 21 per cent to 86 billion crowns, beating estimates of 84.2 billion.

A settlement of a patent deal with Apple last month resulted in revenue of 6 billion crowns, but Ericsson also took 4 billion crowns in charges, including a provision for a potential fine from the U.S. regulators and divestments.

Ericsson said it expects significant patent revenue growth over the coming 18-24 months.

While U.S. and other markets are slowing down, Ericsson is hoping newer markets such as India would help it balance some of the lower demand for 5G equipment.

"The growth from share gains in several markets could not fully compensate for reduced operator capex and inventory reductions in other markets, including North America," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement.

Gross margin decreased to 41.4 per cent from 43.2 per cent primarily due to business mix change in its Networks business.

($1 = 10.3095 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.