Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ericsson profit beats as more countries roll out 5G
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ericsson profit beats as more countries roll out 5G

Ericsson profit beats as more countries roll out 5G

FILE PHOTO: Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg/

25 Jan 2022 02:18PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 02:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM :Sweden's Ericsson on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market estimates, helped by higher sales of telecom gear as more countries roll out 5G networks offsetting a loss of market share in mainland China.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 11.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.28 billion) from 11 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 10.30 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 2per cent to 71.3 billion crowns, beating estimates of 68.33 billion crowns. Sales in mainland China declined by 1.8 billion crowns, meaning that excluding mainland China organic sales growth was 5per cent.

A resurgent Nokia increasing competition in several markets and the loss of telecom contracts in China following a ban of Huawei by the Swedish government had been dragging down Ericsson's revenue.

The proportion of revenue Ericsson earns from China has dropped to around 3per cent, the company has previously said, from 10-11per cent before the domestic Swedish ban on Huawei.

Sales at Ericsson's networks unit grew by 3per cent and gross margin rose to 46.4per cent from 43.5per cent.

In an effort to broaden its 5G portfolio Ericsson has spent more than $7 billion to buy two companies - cloud communications firm Vonage and wireless network gear maker Cradlepoint.

($1 = 9.2836 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us