Ericsson profit beats as more countries roll out 5G

STOCKHOLM :Sweden's Ericsson on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market estimates, helped by higher sales of telecom gear as more countries roll out 5G networks offsetting a loss of market share in mainland China.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 11.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.28 billion) from 11 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 10.30 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 2per cent to 71.3 billion crowns, beating estimates of 68.33 billion crowns. Sales in mainland China declined by 1.8 billion crowns, meaning that excluding mainland China organic sales growth was 5per cent.

A resurgent Nokia increasing competition in several markets and the loss of telecom contracts in China following a ban of Huawei by the Swedish government had been dragging down Ericsson's revenue.

The proportion of revenue Ericsson earns from China has dropped to around 3per cent, the company has previously said, from 10-11per cent before the domestic Swedish ban on Huawei.

Sales at Ericsson's networks unit grew by 3per cent and gross margin rose to 46.4per cent from 43.5per cent.

In an effort to broaden its 5G portfolio Ericsson has spent more than $7 billion to buy two companies - cloud communications firm Vonage and wireless network gear maker Cradlepoint.

($1 = 9.2836 Swedish crowns)

