Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing

Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing
FILE PHOTO: Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg
Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
18 Jan 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 07:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Ericsson has filed another set of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the latest salvo between the two companies over royalty payment for use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.

Both companies have already sued each other in the United States as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015.

Ericsson sued first in October claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates while the iPhone maker filed a lawsuit in December accusing the Swedish company of using "strong-arm tactics" to renew patents.

"Since the prior agreement has expired, and we have been unable to reach agreement on the terms and scope of a new license, Apple is now using our technology without a license," an Ericsson spokesman said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Patent lawsuits are quite common among technology companies as every dollar saved could amount to significant amounts over the duration of the agreement as companies such as Ericsson charges between US$2.5 to US$5 for every 5G handset.

The Swedish company invests about US$5 billion every year in research, has a portfolio of more than 57,000 patents, and royalties from its patent portfolio account for roughly a third of its operating profit.

Last year Ericsson settled patent lawsuits with Samsung after several months of court battles that temporarily hit its quarterly earnings. Pending dues are usually cleared after a settlement is reached.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us