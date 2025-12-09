Logo
EssilorLuxottica director says Meta's stake in Ray-Ban maker 'at least 3%'
Logos of Ray-Ban and Meta are seen on the EssilorLuxottica stand during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The logo of EssilorLuxottica is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
09 Dec 2025 08:06PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2025 08:15PM)
PARIS, Dec 9 : Facebook-owner Meta holds at least a 3 per cent stake in EssilorLuxottica, a board director at the European firm behind Ray-Ban glasses said on Tuesday.

The Meta stake has previously been reported from sources but not confirmed by either firm. The pair are working closely together on Ray-Ban Meta AI-powered glasses.

Jose Gonzalo, executive director at French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance and an independent director on EssilorLuxottica's board, said that number could rise.

"It's at least 3 per cent," he said, adding it was possibly up to 5 per cent although likely at the lower end of that range. He added that "nothing is stopping them from continuing to grow (their stake)".

Meta did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. EssilorLuxottica was not immediately available for a comment.

Gonzalo added that Meta was not currently seeking a seat on the board.

"They are not represented on the board, they have not asked for representation on the board," he said.

Source: Reuters
