Business

EssilorLuxottica receives FDA clearance for its Nuance audio glasses
FILE PHOTO: A logo of EssilorLuxottica exhibition space is displayed at SILMO in Villepinte, near Paris, France September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

03 Feb 2025 03:47PM
ROME : EssilorLuxottica said on Monday it received a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its over-the-counter Nuance audio glasses.

Nuance - which pairs hearing solutions with prescription glasses - will be available in the U.S. and in Italy in the first quarter of the year and in other European countries, including France, Germany and the UK, in the first half of 2025, a statement said.

"We didn't just combine two medical devices, we created entirely new smart glasses. It is not only groundbreaking, but also incredibly accessible. We're pleased now to turn our focus to getting this life-changing technology into the hands of people," Chairman and CEO Francesco Milleri said.

With Nuance the company aims to reach around 1.25 billion people worldwide who experience mild to moderate hearing loss, the statement added.

Source: Reuters

