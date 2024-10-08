EssilorLuxottica sees 5% stake in Nikon as financial investment, source says

MILAN : EssilorLuxottica sees its stake of more than 5 per cent in Japanese camera maker Nikon Corp as a long-term financial investment to support the company and its management, a source close to the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday.

EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban glasses, has taken a 5.1 per cent stake in Nikon as of the start of October, corresponding to a 170 million euro ($187 million) investment in the Japanese group, according to a regulatory filing and LSEG data.

WHY IT MATTERS

The investment deepens ties between the two companies, after the eyewear maker entered into a joint venture with Nikon Corp in 2000 for the creation of Nikon-Essilor, a wholesale lens business entity based in Tokyo serving regional and global customers.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)