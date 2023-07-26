Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EssilorLuxottica's Q2 sales rise on China recovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EssilorLuxottica's Q2 sales rise on China recovery

EssilorLuxottica's Q2 sales rise on China recovery

Glasses manufactured by EssilorLuxottica, stand on display in their exhibition space at SILMO in Villepinte, near Paris, France September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File photo

26 Jul 2023 12:36AM (Updated: 26 Jul 2023 01:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica reported on Tuesday a rise in second-quarter revenue as growth in its European retail business and continued recovery in China helped to offset a slowdown in North America.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses said total revenues for the quarter came in at 6.70 billion euros ($7.40 billion), up 4.9 per cent at current exchange rates on the same period last year.

EssilorLuxottica, like other luxury groups, has been benefitting from a recovery in China after the country ended COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

"Ray-Ban and Oakley kept advancing firmly, while the regional brand Bolon jumped by an impressive two thirds on the reopening of its home market of China", the group said in a statement.

Asia-Pacific was the best performing region in the quarter, EssilorLuxottica said, while flagging a slowdown in North America.

The group also announced it would expand into the hearing aid market. Thanks to the acquisition of Israeli hearing technology start-up Nuance Hearing, the French-Italian eyewear group will pair hearing solutions and prescription glasses into one product.

"We will be the first to remove the stigma of traditional hearing solutions, replacing it with comfort and style", it said.

The world's biggest luxury goods group LVMH posted on Tuesday a jump in quarterly sales, with demand in China also helping to offset a weaker performance in the United States.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.