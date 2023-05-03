Logo
Business

Estee Lauder sees bigger drop in annual sales, profit on slow China recovery
Estee Lauder sees bigger drop in annual sales, profit on slow China recovery

FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

03 May 2023 06:58PM (Updated: 03 May 2023 06:58PM)
Estee Lauder Cos Inc forecast a bigger drop in full-year sales and profit on Wednesday, hurt by a slow recovery in major market China and reduced inventory levels by retailers in the United States.

Shares of the New York-based company were down about 8 per cent in premarket trade.

Even though China has relaxed pandemic-related restrictions, Estee had flagged uncertainty about a recovery in the region due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as people step out of their homes after long periods of lockdowns.

The MAC lipstick maker's sales also witnessed an impact from U.S. retailers tightening inventories of its products on worries of a slowdown in demand as consumers turn increasingly cautious on the back of rising interest rates and living costs.

The company expects full-year 2023 net sales to fall between 10 per cent and 12 per cent, compared with the prior forecast of a 5 per cent and 7 per cent decrease.

The company expects adjusted profit per share to fall between 50 per cent and 51 per cent, compared with the prior forecast of a decrease between 27 per cent and 29 per cent.

Source: Reuters

