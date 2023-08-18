Logo
Business

Estee Lauder forecasts weaker annual sales, profit on slow recovery in Asia travel retail
FILE PHOTO: The Estee Lauder section of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
18 Aug 2023 06:50PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 07:28PM)
Estee Lauder projected full-year net sales and profit below market expectations on Friday, signaling a slower-than-expected recovery in its travel retail business, mainly in Asia, and easing demand in the United States.

Major companies across the globe have taken a cautious stance regarding their bets on a rebound in China, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to revive demand and battles rising youth unemployment rates and a high cost of living.

Analysts have said the drop in consumer demand in China and a slow recovery in Asia travel retail - sales made at airports or travel destinations like Korea and China's Hainan - could impact luxury companies like Estee, which makes about 30 per cent of its annual revenue from the Asia Pacific region.

The cosmetics maker expects full-year 2024 sales to rise between 5 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with analysts' estimate of an 8.8 per cent increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The MAC brand owner expects full-year 2024 adjusted profit per share to be between $3.50 and $3.75, compared with analysts' expectation of $4.83.

The company's net sales rose to $3.61 billion in the fourth quarter, from $3.56 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $3.47 billion.

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in the headline)

Source: Reuters

