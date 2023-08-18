Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Estee Lauder projects weak annual profit on slow recovery in Asia travel retail
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Estee Lauder projects weak annual profit on slow recovery in Asia travel retail

Estee Lauder projects weak annual profit on slow recovery in Asia travel retail
FILE PHOTO: The Estee Lauder section of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Estee Lauder projects weak annual profit on slow recovery in Asia travel retail
FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
18 Aug 2023 06:50PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 10:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Estee Lauder forecast annual sales and profit below estimates on Friday, indicating a slower-than-anticipated rebound in its travel retail business, mainly in Asia, and waning demand in the United States, sending shares down 3 per cent.

Major global companies have taken a cautious stance on their China recovery, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to revive demand and battles rising youth unemployment rates and a high cost of living.

Analysts note that the drop in consumer demand in China and a slow recovery in Asia travel retail - sales made at airports or travel destinations like Korea and China's Hainan - could impact luxury companies like Estee, which makes about 30 per cent of its annual revenue from the Asia Pacific region.

"Pressure in Hainan intensified over the course of the fourth quarter," said CEO Fabrizio Freda, adding that retail sales trends deteriorated and turned "steeply negative" in May and June.

However, Freda said Estee was on track to recovering growth in Asia travel retail and North America, going forward.

The company's Americas region reported flat net sales, while Asia Pacific reported a 29 per cent increase in the quarter.

European rival LVMH last month also flagged cooling demand in the U.S., while French cosmetics maker L'Oreal said the Chinese market was not picking up at the speed everyone had hoped for.

Estee's dour forecast led analysts to raise questions about the continuing uncertainty in Hainan and Mainland China.

"De-stocking and inventory levels in Asian Travel Retail... likely to remain the biggest headwind to growth over the next few quarters," said Bernstein analyst Callum Elliott.

Estee expects full-year sales to rise between 5 per cent and 7 per cent, compared with an estimated 8.8 per cent increase, according to Refinitiv data.

It sees annual adjusted profit to be between $3.50 and $3.75 per share, compared with an expectation of $4.83.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.