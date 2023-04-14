Logo
Business

Ether jumps to 11-month high in wake of software upgrade
Business

Ether jumps to 11-month high in wake of software upgrade

Ether jumps to 11-month high in wake of software upgrade

FILE PHOTO: Representation of Ethereum, with its native cryptocurrency ether, is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Apr 2023 11:00AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 11:23AM)
SINGAPORE : Cryptocurrency ether leapt more than 5 per cent in early Asia trade on Friday as traders breathed a sigh of relief that a software upgrade this week ran relatively smoothly.

The second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, ether rose to as high as $2,130.80, the most since May 2022.

The upgrade, known as "Shapella," took effect on Wednesday.

It had stoked fears of a selloff because it enabled investors to redeem tokens deposited on the blockchain in return for interest. Withdrawal delays were evident on Thursday, but the apparent lack of wholesale selling encouraged buyers.

"A lot of people were on the sidelines during the upgrade, and now that it has gone off without a hitch, everyone is jumping in," said Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at crypto asset manager Astronaut Capital.

The price moved up sharply shortly after 0030 GMT, and helped pull larger cryptocurrency bitcoin almost 2 per cent higher to a 10-month high of $30,923.

"Liquidity has been quite low so this would contribute to the sharpness of the move," said Dibb.

"With the upgrade, there was previously an expectation that there would be huge sell orders coming through. This didn't happen at all so every bid is moving the market."

Source: Reuters

