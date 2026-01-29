Ethos Technologies prices US IPO at $19/share, Bloomberg News reports

Jan 28 : Insurance platform Ethos Technologies priced its U.S. initial public offering at $19 per share, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Ethos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The life-insurance technology firm and some of its investors aim to raise up to $210.5 million by selling 10.5 million shares in an offering priced between $18 and $20 apiece.

Ethos said its platform and underwriting engine transform the buying, selling, and risk management of life insurance, helping customers secure coverage in minutes rather than months.

The company's shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LIFE" on Thursday.