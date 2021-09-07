Etisalat buoys Abu Dhabi bourse as Saudi extends gains

Abu Dhabi stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in telecoms firm Etisalat, while the Saudi index was on track to extend gains for a third session.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 1per cent, boosted by a 6.5per cent jump in Emirates Telecommunications Group, its biggest intraday rise in over eight months, after it secured required approvals to increase foreign ownership limit to 49per cent.

Separately, ADNOC Drilling said on Monday it intended to list on the Abu Dhabi bourse, with its parent company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co selling a minimum 7.5per cent stake in an initial public offering (IPO).

Besides, state-backed holding company ADQ said on Tuesday it plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports Co on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange before the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.3per cent, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1.2per cent and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries increasing 0.7per cent.

Among other gainers, Mobile Telecommunications Co Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, advanced 1per cent.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund, has made a non-binding offer to buy a 60per cent stake in the towers of Kuwaiti-backed Zain KSA, while two other investors offered to buy another 20per cent stake, valuing the towers at US$807 million.

Dubai's main share index edged down 0.1per cent, hit by a 0.5per cent fall in blue-chip develop Emaar Properties after its unit Emaar Malls received regulator approval to merge with Emaar Properties.

Earlier in March, Emaar Properties said it was buying out minority shareholders of its shopping centre unit.

However, Emaar Malls added 1.5per cent.

The index's losses were also limited by gains at logistic company Aramex, which rose about 2per cent after saying it has split its core businesses as part of a reshuffle aimed at capturing growth in the post-COVID-19 transportation and logistics industry.

Elsewhere, the Qatari benchmark was flat, as gains in financial shares were offset by declines in energy stocks.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)