Etsy forecasts downbeat third quarter as demand softens
Etsy forecasts downbeat third quarter as demand softens

FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising the online seller Etsy Inc. is seen outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in New York April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

03 Aug 2023 04:22AM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 04:32AM)
:Etsy Inc on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue below market expectations, signalling softening in demand for handcrafted goods at its online market place, sending its shares down 6 per cent after the bell.

Rising prices of essential goods has forced consumers to cut back on spending on discretionary items, which include higher-margin home furnishing goods and personalised products and gifts sold on Etsy's marketplace.

This has taken the sheen off of Etsy's COVID-era gains when consumers with disposable income splurged on decor and other discretionary products. The company's consolidated gross merchandise sales (GMS) fell 0.6 per cent to $3.01 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company expects revenue for the third quarter at between $610 million and $645 million, while analysts were expecting $632.4 million, as per Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

