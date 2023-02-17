Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Etsy shares fall after Citron Research calls out platform for counterfeit goods
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Etsy shares fall after Citron Research calls out platform for counterfeit goods

Etsy shares fall after Citron Research calls out platform for counterfeit goods

FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising the online seller Etsy Inc. is seen outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square following Etsy's initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in New York April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

17 Feb 2023 02:32AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 02:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Citron Research said on Thursday Etsy Inc has become one of the largest platforms in the world for counterfeit goods, sending the e-commerce firm's shares down about 7 per cent.

Etsy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The research firm said the percentage of counterfeit goods on the platform had become too large and Etsy could no longer defend it as a small percentage of revenue.

Citron, once known for being the most prominent short-sellers, alleged that Etsy has allowed sellers on the platform to buy "ad words" of the brands and then labeled many of them as trusted websites.

The firm, run by short-seller Andrew Left, added Etsy risks running afoul of the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, the US Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Customs and Border Protection.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.