BRUSSELS, Nov 23 : The European Union's Academy platform, an e-learning hub for workshops and courses produced by EU institutions, was out of action on Monday due to a wider cyber attack disclosed last week, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Monday.

"The EU Academy platform has been affected by the detected cyber campaign against the Commission. This resulted in leak of personal data of EU Academy users. Users have been informed today via the EU Academy website," Regnier said.

An investigation into who was behind the attack is ongoing and the Commission is not in a position to disclose any information on that, he said.