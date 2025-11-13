Logo
EU aims to accelerate crackdown on cheap Chinese parcels, FT reports
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Nov 2025 06:44AM
The European Union has called for a bloc-wide handling fee on small packages ordered online from platforms such as Shein, Temu and Alibaba to be imposed in early 2026, over two years earlier than scheduled, in a bid to crack down on billions of cheap Chinese imports each year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic to EU finance ministers. 

The European Commission urged EU finance ministers meeting on Thursday to agree the faster implementation to protect domestic retailers from unfair competition, the report said. 

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Source: Reuters
