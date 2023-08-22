Logo
EU antitrust regulators to assess impact of Microsoft's UK Activision remedy
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

22 Aug 2023 09:54PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2023 11:21PM)
BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators will examine whether Microsoft's proposal to sell its non-EU cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment in a bid to gain UK approval for its Activision Blizzard bid will affect its concessions to the European Commission.

"We are closely following the developments in the UK and assessing the impact this may have on the commitments accepted by the Commission," a spokesperson for the European Union executive said in an email.

The EU competition enforcer cleared the deal in May after Microsoft agreed to licence popular Activision games such as "Call of Duty" to rival game streaming platforms for 10 years.

Source: Reuters

