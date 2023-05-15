Logo
EU antitrust regulators clear $69 billion Microsoft, Activision deal
EU antitrust regulators clear $69 billion Microsoft, Activision deal

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 May 2023 10:32PM
BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators on Monday cleared Microsoft Corp's $69 billion acquisition of Activision, saying remedies offered by the U.S. software giant addressed their concerns.

The European Commission said Microsoft has offered 10-year free licensing deals to European consumers and cloud game streaming services to stream Activision's PC and console games, confirming a Reuters report in March.

"The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

