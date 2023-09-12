EU antitrust regulators halt Amazon, iRobot probe, await info

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators have delayed their investigation into Amazon's US$1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot as they wait for the companies to provide requested information.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said it stopped the clock on Sep 8, with effect from Aug 29.

"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the Commission has requested from them."

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly."

The EU competition watchdog's previous deadline for its decision on the deal was Dec 13. It has warned Amazon that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce the US company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.