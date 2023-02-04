Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU antitrust regulators pause Broadcom, VMware probe, await data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU antitrust regulators pause Broadcom, VMware probe, await data

EU antitrust regulators pause Broadcom, VMware probe, await data
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
04 Feb 2023 01:17AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 01:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators have paused their investigation into Broadcom's $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware while waiting for the U.S. chipmaker to provide requested data, the European Commission said on Friday.

The European Union competition watchdog said it stopped the clock on its investigation on Jan. 31, effective Jan. 24.

"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the Commission has requested from them," a Commission spokesperson said.

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly."

Broadcom's move to diversify into enterprise software comes as regulators worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by Big Tech.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.