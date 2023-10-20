Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU antitrust regulators resume Adobe, Figma probe, deadline Feb. 5
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU antitrust regulators resume Adobe, Figma probe, deadline Feb. 5

EU antitrust regulators resume Adobe, Figma probe, deadline Feb. 5

Adobe logo is seen on smartphone in this illustration taken June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

20 Oct 2023 03:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Photoshop maker Adobe's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, setting a Feb. 5 deadline for their decision, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

The EU watchdog stopped the clock last month while waiting for requested information from the companies.

It has said that the deal may eliminate an important rival to Adobe and allow it to restrict competition in global markets for the supply of interactive product design tools.

Adobe will likely have to provide remedies to address such concerns before it can secure regulatory approval for the deal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.