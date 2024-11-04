Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU: Apple's operating system iPadOS must comply with EU's Digital Markets Act
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU: Apple's operating system iPadOS must comply with EU's Digital Markets Act

EU: Apple's operating system iPadOS must comply with EU's Digital Markets Act

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Nov 2024 07:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Apple must ensure its operating system iPadOS complies with all relevant obligations under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Commission said on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement