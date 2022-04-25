Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU approves 2 billion euros Italian scheme to support 5G roll out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU approves 2 billion euros Italian scheme to support 5G roll out

25 Apr 2022 06:13PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 06:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The EU Commission said on Monday it approved a two billion euro Italian scheme to support the roll out of 5G mobile networks through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, according to a press release.

"This will enable consumers and business to access high-quality 5G services, contributing to the economic growth of the country and to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the digital transition", EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Under the scheme, that will run until 30 June 2026, the aid will take the form of direct grants to electronic communications services providers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us