EU approves 2 billion euros Italian scheme to support 5G roll out

AMSTERDAM : The EU Commission said on Monday it approved a two billion euro Italian scheme to support the roll out of 5G mobile networks through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, according to a press release.

"This will enable consumers and business to access high-quality 5G services, contributing to the economic growth of the country and to the EU's strategic objectives relating to the digital transition", EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Under the scheme, that will run until 30 June 2026, the aid will take the form of direct grants to electronic communications services providers.