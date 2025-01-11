EU approves Synopsys' $35 billion Ansys deal under conditions

The European Commission on Friday said it had approved under conditions the takeover by chip design software maker Synopsys of software company Ansys, a $35 billion cash-and-stock deal announced in January last year.

The deal would see Synopsys snap up the maker of software used in creating products from airplanes to tennis rackets of players like Novak Djokovic.

To relieve competition concerns resulting from the deal, the commission said both companies have agreed to divest Synopsys' optics and photonics software and Ansys' PowerArtist software.