Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU asks Meta, TikTok clarity on steps against disinformation, illegal content
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU asks Meta, TikTok clarity on steps against disinformation, illegal content

EU asks Meta, TikTok clarity on steps against disinformation, illegal content

FILE PHOTO: EU flag and Meta logo are seen in this illustration taken, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

19 Oct 2023 06:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : The European Commission on Thursday said it had sent Meta and TikTok a request for information on the measures the companies have taken to comply with obligations related to the spread of disinformation and illegal content.

The commission said it had asked the companies to clarify what they would do to protect the integrity of elections and following the terrorist attacks across Israel by Hamas, "in particular with regard to the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.