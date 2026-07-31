EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid

BRUSSELS, July 31 : The European Commission said on Friday that it has charged Chinese online retailer Temu for not cooperating properly during a raid on its European headquarters in Dublin in December as part of an investigation into whether the company benefited from distorting foreign subsidies.

"The Commission preliminarily finds that Temu has infringed its duty to actively cooperate on multiple aspects related to the conduct of the inspection," the Commission said in a statement.

Between December 2 and 5, the Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the office of the ecommerce firm, which is a unit of PPD Holdings in Dublin, Ireland.