EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 Jan 2026 08:07PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 08:41PM)
BRUSSELS, Jan ‌8 : The European Commission has ordered Elon Musk's social media platform X to retain all internal documents and data relating to its built-in artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, until the end of 2026, a commission spokesperson ‌said on Thursday.

The European Commission ‌said on Monday that the images of undressed women and children being shared across X were unlawful and appalling, joining a growing chorus of officials across the world who have condemned the ‍surge in nonconsensual imagery on the platform.

The Commission had now decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related to algorithms ​and dissemination of ‌illegal content, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.

"This is saying to a platform, ​keep your internal documents, don't get rid of them, ⁠because we have ‌doubts about your compliance... and we need to ​be able to have access to them if we request it explicitly," Regnier ‍said.

He said the move did not mean the Commission ⁠had opened a new formal investigation based on ​the European Union's Digital ‌Services Act (DSA).

Source: Reuters
