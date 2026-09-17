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EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13
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EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13

EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy Henna Virkkunen (not pictured) to present the EU Kids Act, in Strasbourg, France September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13
FILE PHOTO: An EU flag and smartphone with displayed social media app icons in this illustration taken February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13
Flags flutter near the European Parliament building, on the day European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy Henna Virkkunen present the EU Kids Act at a press conference in Strasbourg, France September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
17 Sep 2026 04:11PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 04:18PM)
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STRASBOURG, Sept 17 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday proposed a social media ban for children under 13 and restricted access for those between 13 and 15 as she warned about the dangers of online services to minors.

She also proposed a series of obligations on social media, video sharing services, online video games, AI chatbots offering services to children below 18, a move that will hit Google's YouTube, Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram.

The move underscored growing concerns worldwide about the effect of online services on children's safety and health.

Source: Reuters
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