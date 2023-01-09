Logo
Business

EU Commissioner says he will remind TikTok CEO to respect EU rules
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

09 Jan 2023 10:37PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 10:37PM)
MADRID : Chinese social media company TikTok must remember to respect European Union rules, including transparency requirements regarding its algorithms, Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.

"I'll remind TikTok's president to respect the integrality of our rules, which are very protective of our citizens, and the obligations they'll have, including on the transparency of their algorithms," Breton said in a joint press conference with Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino.

TikTok's Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew is due to travel to Brussels to meet with top EU officials later this week.

Source: Reuters

