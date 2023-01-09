EU Commissioner says he will remind TikTok CEO to respect EU rules

MADRID : Chinese social media company TikTok must remember to respect European Union rules, including transparency requirements regarding its algorithms, Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.

"I'll remind TikTok's president to respect the integrality of our rules, which are very protective of our citizens, and the obligations they'll have, including on the transparency of their algorithms," Breton said in a joint press conference with Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino.

TikTok's Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew is due to travel to Brussels to meet with top EU officials later this week.