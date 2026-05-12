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EU considering social media 'delay' for children
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EU considering social media 'delay' for children

The European Commission president has tasked an expert panel to report back by July on what steps the EU should take to protect minors online, including a potential social media ban.

EU considering social media 'delay' for children

Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on Dec 9, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Hollie Adams)

12 May 2026 03:42PM (Updated: 12 May 2026 04:18PM)
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COPENHAGEN: The European Union should explore limiting children's access to social media with possible new rules proposed within months, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (May 12).

The European Commission president has tasked an expert panel to report back by July on what steps the EU should take to protect minors online, including a potential social media ban.

"Without pre-empting the panel's findings, I believe we must consider a social media delay. Depending on the results, we could come with a legal proposal this summer," von der Leyen said during a summit on AI and children in Copenhagen.

"The discussions about a minimum age for social media can no longer be ignored," she said, pointing to Denmark and nine other member states, including France, seeking to ban social media for teenagers under a certain age.

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"The question is not whether young people should have access to social media. The question is whether social media should have access to young people."

The commission is the EU's digital watchdog and has already launched several probes into the world's biggest online platforms including TikTok and Meta's Facebook and Instagram over whether they are doing enough to protect children.

Last month, the EU found Meta is failing to keep under-13s off Facebook and Instagram, and in February, it gave an unprecedented warning to China's TikTok to change its "addictive design" or risk heavy fines.

Von der Leyen defended the law used to launch the investigations, known as the Digital Services Act, which has been fiercely criticised by the US administration under President Donald Trump.

"We have shown that we will forge ahead despite the headwinds we face. We've set the rules. It's the law, and those who break it will be held accountable," von der Leyen said without referring directly to US criticism.

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Source: AFP/ec

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European Union Ursula von der Leyen social media
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