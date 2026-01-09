EU considers making WhatsApp more responsible for tackling harmful content, spokesperson says
BRUSSELS, Jan 9 : The European Commission is considering recategorizing Meta's WhatsApp messaging service to make it more responsible for tackling illegal and harmful content, a spokesperson for the commission said on Friday.
The spokesperson said the commission is actively considering designating WhatsApp a "very large platform", which would increase its legal responsibilities to address damaging content, after it published user numbers above the Digital Services Act threshold in February 2025.
"I wouldn't exclude a future designation," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters.