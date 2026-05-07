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EU countries, lawmakers strike provisional deal on watered-down AI rules
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EU countries, lawmakers strike provisional deal on watered-down AI rules

EU countries, lawmakers strike provisional deal on watered-down AI rules

AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and EU flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 May 2026 10:47AM
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BRUSSELS, May 7 : EU countries and European Parliament lawmakers agreed on Thursday to watered-down landmark artificial intelligence rules, including delaying their implementation, following pressure from some governments and businesses.

"The Cyprus Presidency, representing the Council, and the European Parliament negotiators have just reached a provisional agreement on the proposal aimed at streamlining and simplifying certain rules regarding artificial intelligence," Cyprus, which currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, said in a statement. 

Source: Reuters
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