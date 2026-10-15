EU court adviser sides with EU regulators against Tiktok in fight over tech label

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 : An adviser to Europe's top court on Thursday backed EU regulators against TikTok in the company's fight over its designation as a gatekeeper under landmark EU rules subject to strict obligations.

"The Court should dismiss the action brought by Bytedance (TikTok) against the decision of the Commission designating it as a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act," Andrea Biondi, Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union, said in an opinion.

Judges, who will rule in the coming months, usually follow four out of five such non-binding recommendations.

The case is C-627/24 P Bytedance v Commission.