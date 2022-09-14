Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

FILE PHOTO: A view of the main lobby of building BV200, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo

14 Sep 2022 04:03PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 04:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUXEMBOURG : Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

"In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of €4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 1.0012 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.